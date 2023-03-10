We Are China

China launches Tianhui-6 A/B satellites

Ecns.cn) 09:44, March 10, 2023

A Long March-4C rocket, carrying Tianhui-6 A and B satellites, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, March 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Bin)

The satellites will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.

It was the 465th mission for the Long March series of carrier rockets.

