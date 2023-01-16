Home>>
China launches 14 new satellites into space
(People's Daily App) 15:11, January 16, 2023
China on Sunday sent 14 satellites into space on a Long March-2D rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. This was the 462nd flight mission using the Long March rocket series.
(Video: Sun Gongming and Li Siyao)
