China launches 14 new satellites into space

(People's Daily App) 15:11, January 16, 2023

China on Sunday sent 14 satellites into space on a Long March-2D rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province. This was the 462nd flight mission using the Long March rocket series.

(Video: Sun Gongming and Li Siyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)