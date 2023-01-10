China launches new satellite into space

January 10, 2023

A modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-23 satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

The satellite, Shijian-23, was launched aboard a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket at 6 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The Shijian-23 satellite is mainly used for scientific experiments and technical verification.

The launch was the 459th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

