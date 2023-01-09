We Are China

China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y5 launches 5 satellites

Xinhua) 16:07, January 09, 2023

JIUQUAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched the CERES-1 Y5 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 1:04 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending five satellites into the planned orbit.

The launch was the fifth flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.

