China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y5 launches 5 satellites
(Xinhua) 16:07, January 09, 2023
JIUQUAN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched the CERES-1 Y5 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 1:04 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending five satellites into the planned orbit.
The launch was the fifth flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
