China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 10:17, December 15, 2022

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Ying Longfei/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 2:25 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 455th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

