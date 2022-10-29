China launches new experimental satellite

Xinhua) 14:18, October 29, 2022

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Shiyan-20 C satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Oct. 29, 2022. The satellite was launched at 9:01 a.m. Beijing Time (0101 GMT) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shiyan-20 C satellite was launched at 9:01 a.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

The launch marked the 445th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

