China launches new experimental satellite
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Shiyan-20 C satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Oct. 29, 2022. The satellite was launched at 9:01 a.m. Beijing Time (0101 GMT) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The Shiyan-20 C satellite was launched at 9:01 a.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.
The launch marked the 445th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
