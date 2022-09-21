China launches new satellite for environment detection
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yunhai-1 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Sept. 21, 2022. The satellite was launched at 7:15 a.m. (2315 GMT Tuesday) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Weijie/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert on Wednesday.
The Yunhai-1 03 satellite was launched at 7:15 a.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
The satellite will be mainly used for detecting the atmospheric, marine and space environments, disaster prevention and mitigation, and scientific experiments.
The launch marked the 438th mission for the Long March rocket family.
