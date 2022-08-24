China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

(People's Daily App) 10:21, August 24, 2022

China on Tuesday successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province.

The Chuangxin-16 satellite, developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was launched at 10:36 am on a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered orbit.

The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments and verification of new technologies.

The launch was the 16th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)