China launches new satellite via Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket
(People's Daily App) 10:21, August 24, 2022
China on Tuesday successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province.
The Chuangxin-16 satellite, developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was launched at 10:36 am on a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket and entered orbit.
The satellite will mainly be used for scientific experiments and verification of new technologies.
The launch was the 16th mission by Kuaizhou-1A series rockets.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
