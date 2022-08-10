China launches 16 new satellites

(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 10, 2022

China on Wednesday sent 16 new satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province.

The satellites, including a Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D09 satellite and Yunyao-1 04-08 satellites, were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 12:50 pm Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully.

