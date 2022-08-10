Home>>
China launches 16 new satellites
(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 10, 2022
China on Wednesday sent 16 new satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province.
The satellites, including a Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D09 satellite and Yunyao-1 04-08 satellites, were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 12:50 pm Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Li Peitian and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches 16 new satellites
- China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites
- China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites
- China receives data from newly launched ecosystem monitoring satellite
- China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite
- Iran says to launch sensing satellite using Russia's carrier
- China's new quantum satellite now operational
- China launches six new satellites
- China releases images of Martian satellite
- China solicits name for Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.