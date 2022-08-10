Home>>
China launches 16 new satellites
(Xinhua) 14:23, August 10, 2022
TAIYUAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday sent 16 new satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi.
The satellites, including a Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D09 satellite and Yunyao-1 04-08 satellites, were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 12:50 p.m. Beijing Time and entered the planned orbit successfully.
The new batch of satellites is mainly used in the fields such as commercial remote sensing and atmospheric imaging.
This launch marked the 432nd mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites
- China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites
- China receives data from newly launched ecosystem monitoring satellite
- China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite
- Iran says to launch sensing satellite using Russia's carrier
- China's new quantum satellite now operational
- China launches six new satellites
- China releases images of Martian satellite
- China solicits name for Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory
- SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.