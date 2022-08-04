China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite

Ecns.cn) 14:58, August 04, 2022

A Long March-4B carrier rocket, carrying a terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite and two other satellites, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The carbon monitoring satellite is mainly used for terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring, survey and monitoring of terrestrial ecology and resource, major national ecological projects monitoring and evaluation.

