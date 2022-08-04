Iran says to launch sensing satellite using Russia's carrier

Xinhua) 09:35, August 04, 2022

TEHRAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Iran's remote sensing satellite "Khayyam" will be launched by Russia's Soyuz satellite carrier next week, Iranian Space Agency (ISA) said Wednesday.

The satellite, which will be launched from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan, can help smarten different parts of the country by virtue of its accurate sensors that can be used in different areas, according to a report published on the ISA website.

Khayyam will monitor the country's agricultural productivity as well as mining and mineral discoveries, and deal with deforestation and natural or environmental hazards, said the report.

