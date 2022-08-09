Home>>
China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites
(Xinhua) 13:15, August 09, 2022
JIUQUAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched its CERES-1 Y3 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of China.
The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending three satellites into the planned orbit.
The launch was the third flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China receives data from newly launched ecosystem monitoring satellite
- China launches terrestrial ecosystem carbon monitoring satellite
- Iran says to launch sensing satellite using Russia's carrier
- China's new quantum satellite now operational
- China launches six new satellites
- China releases images of Martian satellite
- China solicits name for Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory
- SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space
- Airbus provide 42 satellite platforms for U.S. security program
- China launches new satellite for Earth observation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.