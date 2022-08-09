China's commercial rocket CERES-1 Y3 launches three satellites

Xinhua) 13:15, August 09, 2022

JIUQUAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched its CERES-1 Y3 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of China.

The rocket blasted off at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending three satellites into the planned orbit.

The launch was the third flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.

