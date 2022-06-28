We Are China

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

Xinhua) 08:55, June 28, 2022

A Long March-4C carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-12 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday.

The satellite, Gaofen-12 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 11:46 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used in a variety of fields including land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief.

The launch marked the 425th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

