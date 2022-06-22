We Are China

China launches Tianxing-1 test satellite

Ecns.cn) 15:59, June 22, 2022

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianxing-1 test satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

