China launches new test satellite

Xinhua) 13:24, June 22, 2022

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianxing-1 test satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, June 22, 2022. The satellite was launched at 10:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit. The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Tianxing-1 test satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 15th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

