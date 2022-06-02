China's newly-launched meteorological satellites put into trial operation

Xinhua) 09:36, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Two meteorological satellites, along with their ground application systems, began trial operation on Monday, said the China Meteorological Administration.

The two satellites, Fengyun-3E (FY-3E) and Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), will provide observation data and application services to global users.

The FY-3E, launched on July 5, 2021, was the world's first meteorological satellite in early morning orbit for civil service. It will mainly obtain the atmospheric temperature, humidity, and other meteorological parameters for numerical-prediction applications.

The satellite will form a network with the FY-3C and FY-3D to provide more accurate and faster global weather data.

The FY-4B, launched on June 3, 2021, was China's first new-generation meteorological satellite in geostationary orbit. It will network with the FY-4A to meet the needs of meteorological monitoring and forecasting, disaster prevention, and mitigation for China and the countries along the Belt and Road.

The country has, so far, launched a total of 19 Fengyun satellites, providing data products and services to 123 countries and regions, with seven currently in orbit.

