China launches two Siwei satellites
(Ecns.cn) 16:48, April 29, 2022
A Long March-2C rocket carrying the Siwei 01 and 02 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
The satellites will provide commercial remote sensing data services for industries including surveying and mapping, environmental protection, as well as urban security and digital rural development.
