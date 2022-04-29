China launches two Siwei satellites

Ecns.cn) 16:48, April 29, 2022

A Long March-2C rocket carrying the Siwei 01 and 02 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellites will provide commercial remote sensing data services for industries including surveying and mapping, environmental protection, as well as urban security and digital rural development.

