Languages

Archive

Friday, April 29, 2022

Home>>

China launches two Siwei satellites

(Ecns.cn) 16:48, April 29, 2022

A Long March-2C rocket carrying the Siwei 01 and 02 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The satellites will provide commercial remote sensing data services for industries including surveying and mapping, environmental protection, as well as urban security and digital rural development.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories