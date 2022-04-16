China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite

Xinhua) 09:36, April 16, 2022

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-6D satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 15, 2022. The satellite has entered the planned orbit. It will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services. (Photo by Xie Qiyong/Xinhua)

XICHANG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Friday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-6D, was launched at 8 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services.

This launch marked the 415th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

