China launches new satellite for Earth observation

Xinhua) 10:39, April 07, 2022

China launched a new Earth-observation satellite on Thursday and it has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

JIUQUAN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new Earth-observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The satellite, Gaofen-3 03, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 414th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

