China launches new satellite for Earth observation

Xinhua) 09:50, April 07, 2022

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the satellite Gaofen-3 03 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 7, 2022. The new Earth-observation satellite was launched at 7:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new Earth-observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The satellite, Gaofen-3 03, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 414th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

