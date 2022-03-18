China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Yaogan-34 02 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 17, 2022. China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time). (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time).

The Yaogan-34 02 satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

This remote sensing satellite will be used for the survey of land resources, urban planning, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction.

It was the 411th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

