China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite
(Xinhua) 16:17, March 17, 2022
JIUQUAN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time).
The Yaogan-34 02 satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.
