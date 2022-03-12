China's BeiDou enters new phase of stable services, rapid development

Xinhua) 10:24, March 12, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has entered a new phase of sustained stable services and rapid development, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office on Friday.

Measured by the global continuous monitoring and evaluation system, the BDS-3 system shows an advanced performance index in providing global positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services, with more outstanding performance in the Asia-Pacific region, said the office.

As planned, the BDS project will launch new satellites, further enhance the system stability and reliability, and conduct new-tech experiment and verification to ensure the continuous upgrading of the system, the office added.

On July 31, 2020, China officially commissioned BDS, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

Since then, the BDS has been committed to providing global users with quality services. Meanwhile, it has been continuously optimizing the performance and expanding application modes while ensuring the round-the-clock stable operation, the office said.

The BDS can provide diverse services and powerful functions. Globally, the system can provide PNT, global message communication, and international search and rescue services. In the Asia-Pacific region, its services include regional short message communication, precise point positioning, satellite-based augmentation and ground-based augmentation.

China is now facilitating the development by 2035 of a national comprehensive PNT system based on the BDS, the office said.

Prior to 2035, China will complete the construction of a more widely used, integrated and intelligent national comprehensive PNT system. Then, the BDS will serve global users with full-coverage and highly reliable PNT services.

The BDS has in recent years entered a key phase of large-scale application, and industrialized and global development.

It has been deeply integrated into diverse industries such as transportation, disaster prevention and reduction, agriculture, forestry, husbandry, and power and communication infrastructure.

Mass consumer mobile phones equipped with the BDS-3 short message communication function will soon enter the market. That will push the application boundaries of mobile phones and ensure life and property safety, the office said.

China is actively sharing BDS achievements with the world. To date, BDS-related products, technologies and services have been applied in more than half of all countries around the world, contributing to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, the office said.

