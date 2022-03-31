China launches three satellites

Xinhua) 08:07, March 31, 2022

A Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying three satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 30, 2022. China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday. The three satellites Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B and Tianping-2C will provide services such as atmospheric space environment survey and orbital prediction model correction. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China has successfully sent three satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The three satellites were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 10:29 a.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered their planned orbit.

The three satellites Tianping-2A, Tianping-2B and Tianping-2C will provide services such as atmospheric space environment survey and orbital prediction model correction.

It was the 413th mission of the Long March rocket series.

