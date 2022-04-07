Home>>
China launches new satellite for Earth observation
(People's Daily App) 14:48, April 07, 2022
China successfully launched a new Earth-observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the GobiDesert on Thursday.
The satellite, Gaofen-3 03, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:47 am Beijing time and is now in orbit.
(Video source: CASC; produced by Yu JianBin, Li Siyao, Dong Feng and Lou Qingqing)
