China launches new satellite for Earth observation

(People's Daily App) 14:48, April 07, 2022

China successfully launched a new Earth-observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the GobiDesert on Thursday.

The satellite, Gaofen-3 03, was launched by a Long March-4C rocket at 7:47 am Beijing time and is now in orbit.

(Video source: CASC; produced by Yu JianBin, Li Siyao, Dong Feng and Lou Qingqing)

