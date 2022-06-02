Home>>
China launches nine low-orbit satellites
(Ecns.cn) 16:44, June 02, 2022
A Long March-2C rocket, carrying nine GeeSAT-1 satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaomeng)
The GeeSAT-1 satellites launched by China’s automaker Geely will provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.