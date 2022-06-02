We Are China

China launches nine low-orbit satellites

Ecns.cn) 16:44, June 02, 2022

A Long March-2C rocket, carrying nine GeeSAT-1 satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaomeng)

The GeeSAT-1 satellites launched by China’s automaker Geely will provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles.

