China launches nine Geely-01 satellites
XICHANG, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket to place a group of nine commercial satellites in space.
The Geely-01 constellation consisting of nine satellites were lifted at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province and entered the preset orbit.
Owned by GeeSpace, a subsidiary of Geely Technology Group, the satellite constellation will be mainly used to research and validate technologies, such as travel services of intelligent connected vehicles, and vehicle/mobile phone and satellite interaction. It will also provide data support for marine environmental protection.
This was the 422nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.