China launches Yaogan-35 02 remote sensing satellites

Ecns.cn) 13:32, June 23, 2022

A Long March-2D rocket carrying the Yaogan-35 02 satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Qiu Lijun)

China successfully sent three new remote sensing satellites of the Yaogan-35 series into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Thursday. The satellites will be used for the survey of land resources, crop yield estimation, disaster prevention and reduction and other related technology tests.

