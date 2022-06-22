China successfully launches Tianxing-1 test satellite

CGTN) 16:16, June 22, 2022

China successfully launched the Tianxing-1 test satellite into space atop the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket on Wednesday. The rocket blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 10:08 a.m. Beijing Time. The satellite entered the pre-determined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. The satellite is mainly used to carry out experiments such as space environment detection.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)