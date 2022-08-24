China launches Beijing-3B satellite

(People's Daily App) 16:04, August 24, 2022

China on Wednesday launched a Long March-2D rocket putting a satellite into space.

Called Beijing-3B, the satellite lifted off at 11:01 am from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered orbit.

(Produced by Dong Feng, Li Siyao and Gao Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)