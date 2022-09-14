We Are China

China launches Zhongxing-1E satellite

Xinhua) 09:47, September 14, 2022

A modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite, Zhongxing-1E, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2022.

Zhongxing-1E has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Tuesday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-1E, was launched at 9:18 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It will provide high-quality voice, data, radio and television transmission services.

This was the 437th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

