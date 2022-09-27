China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 08:29, September 27, 2022

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo by Qiu Lijun/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday.

The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 9:38 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

This was the 439th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

