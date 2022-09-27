Home>>
China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite
(Xinhua) 08:29, September 27, 2022
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-36 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo by Qiu Lijun/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday.
The satellite, Yaogan-36, was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 9:38 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.
This was the 439th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.