Languages

Archive

Sunday, October 09, 2022

Home>>

China sends solar exploration satellite into space

(Ecns.cn) 14:14, October 09, 2022

A Long March-2D rocket, carrying the Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

China launched its first comprehensive space-based solar telescope called Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) on Sunday.


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories