We Are China

China sends solar exploration satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 14:14, October 09, 2022

A Long March-2D rocket, carrying the Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

China launched its first comprehensive space-based solar telescope called Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)