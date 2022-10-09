Home>>
China sends solar exploration satellite into space
(Ecns.cn) 14:14, October 09, 2022
A Long March-2D rocket, carrying the Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory, blasts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
China launched its first comprehensive space-based solar telescope called Advanced Space-Based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) on Sunday.
