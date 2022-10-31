A satellite launch from three vantage points

(People's Daily App) 13:05, October 31, 2022

China on Saturday sent the Shiyan-20 C satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China.

The satellite will be mainly used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

Here is a video of the launch from three vantage points.

(Videos shot by Wang Heng, Hao Yutong and Li Mingtang; Edited by Huang Jingjing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)