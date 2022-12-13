China launches two space experiment satellites

Xinhua) 08:33, December 13, 2022

A Long March-4C rocket carrying satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 12, 2022. The rocket blasted off at 4:22 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday and sent the satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-4C rocket, placing a pair of satellites in space.

The rocket blasted off at 4:22 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B into preset orbit.

Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The two Shiyan-20 satellites will be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.

It was the 454th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, according to the launch center.

