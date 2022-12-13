China launches two space experiment satellites
A Long March-4C rocket carrying satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 12, 2022. The rocket blasted off at 4:22 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday and sent the satellites into the preset orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday launched a Long March-4C rocket, placing a pair of satellites in space.
The rocket blasted off at 4:22 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the satellites Shiyan-20A and Shiyan-20B into preset orbit.
Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The two Shiyan-20 satellites will be used for in-orbit verification of new technologies such as space environment monitoring.
It was the 454th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, according to the launch center.
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches new remote sensing satellite
- China launches new test satellite
- China's two meteorological satellites put into operation
- China launches new environmental satellite
- A satellite launch from three vantage points
- China launches new experimental satellite
- TanSat satellite detects, reports human-caused carbon dioxide
- China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite
- China launches new environmental satellite
- China sends solar exploration satellite into space
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.