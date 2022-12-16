Home>>
China launches one more space experiment satellite
(Xinhua) 15:13, December 16, 2022
XICHANG, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched a Long March-11 rocket, placing a satellite in space.
The rocket blasted off at 2:17 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China and sent the satellite Shiyan-21 into preset orbit.
Shiyan means "experiment" in Chinese. The newly launched Shiyan satellite will be used for in-orbit verification of new space technologies.
It was the 456th flight mission of the Long March series rockets, said the launch center.
