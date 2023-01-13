China launches new telecommunication satellite

Xinhua) 17:32, January 13, 2023

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying the APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 13, 2023. The satellite was launched at 2:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Liu Guanghui/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite is mainly used to provide high-throughput communication services for Southeast Asia region.

The launch was the 460th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

