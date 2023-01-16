China launches 14 new satellites

Xinhua) 10:02, January 16, 2023

A Long March-2D rocket carrying 14 new satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China successfully launched a Long March-2D rocket on Sunday, sending 14 new satellites into space. The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:14 a.m. (Beijing Time). The satellites, including Qilu-2 and Qilu-3, have entered their planned orbits. (Photo by Wang Xiaohu/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a Long March-2D rocket on Sunday, sending 14 new satellites into space. The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 11:14 a.m. (Beijing Time). The satellites, including Qilu-2 and Qilu-3, have entered their planned orbits. This was the 462nd flight mission using the Long March rocket series.

