China launches new remote sensing satellite

(People's Daily App) 16:00, February 24, 2023

China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Friday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 pm by a Long March-2C carrier rocket.

