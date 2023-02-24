Home>>
China launches new remote sensing satellite
(People's Daily App) 16:00, February 24, 2023
China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China on Friday.
The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 pm by a Long March-2C carrier rocket.
(Produced by Li Siyao, Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
