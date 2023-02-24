China launches new remote sensing satellite
A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.
The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
The launch was the 464th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches new communications satellite
- Chinese satellites deployed for Turkish earthquake relief
- Luojia-3 01 satellite completes key technical tests
- China, Europe cooperate in satellite-rocket test
- China starts development of new Fengyun-3 meteorological satellites
- China powers up satellite payloads for gamma-ray burst observation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.