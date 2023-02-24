China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 13:15, February 24, 2023

A new remote sensing satellite is launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 24, 2023. The satellite entered its planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The remote sensing satellite was launched at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch was the 464th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

