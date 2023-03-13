View of farmlands in Rongxian County, SW China's Sichuan
This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Village in S. China's Guangxi reclaims over 100 mu of abandoned farmland
- China's major grain producer develops high-standard farmland
- Procuratorial organ strengthens efforts against misuse of farmland
- China to enhance legal protection of farmlands
- China launches crackdown against crimes involving illegal occupation of farmland
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.