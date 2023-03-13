We Are China

View of farmlands in Rongxian County, SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:42, March 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows a view of farmlands in Tiangongmiao Village, Lede Town, Rongxian County of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

