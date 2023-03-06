Village in S. China's Guangxi reclaims over 100 mu of abandoned farmland

March 06, 2023

Agricultural technicians supervise the reclamation of abandoned farmland in Gudan village, Qiaoban township, Rong’an county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Gudan village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has reclaimed over 100 mu (6.67 hectares) of abandoned farmland to promote grain production and help residents in mountain areas boost their income.

The village in Qiaoban township, Rong'an county is a typical karst distribution area, covering an area of 37.18 square kilometers, including 45,047 mu of mountain forests and 2,151 mu of arable land.

To make better use of arable land and abandoned farmland, the township has implemented a system for protecting arable land, improving the quality of cultivated land, and doing a good job in spring farming and preparation—laying a solid foundation for a bumper grain harvest in the county.

“Qiaoban township introduced leading enterprises to reclaim abandoned farmland and ensure that the farmland is used to grow crops,” said Huang Qi, an official with the township.

In recent years, much of the farmland in Gudan village was left abandoned as young people worked outside. The town government has reclaimed the abandoned farmland and intensified efforts to build high-standard farmland and improve irrigation conditions.

“So far, Gudan village has reclaimed over 100 mu of abandoned farmland, which will be used to plant rice. Meanwhile, we will raise frogs in these rice paddies,” said Li Cheng, an official in the village.

“Our agricultural technicians went to Gudan village to help farmers with cultivation, advising them to plant quality rice,” said Weng Xinhui, director of the agricultural technology promotion center of the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs of Rong’an county.

In recent years, the county has implemented a “farmland chief” scheme to protect farmland and ensure that favorable policies are rolled out to benefit agriculture, rural areas, and to make sure that farmers are fully compensated.

