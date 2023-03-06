Home>>
Spining top competition held to celebrate upcoming Int'l Women's Day in S China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 08:45, March 06, 2023
Women take part in a spinning top competition to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day in Renliang Village of Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
