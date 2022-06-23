China launches crackdown against crimes involving illegal occupation of farmland

Xinhua) 16:52, June 23, 2022

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has urged police nationwide to strike hard on crimes involving the illegal occupation of farmland and the production and sale of fake or substandard agricultural materials amid efforts to safeguard national food security.

Harsh penalties should be given in accordance with the law to suspects who engage in illegally using farmland for non-agricultural purposes, such as soil collection, stacking solid waste, or non-agricultural construction, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also asked police to show no leniency in cases involving gang-related crimes, and thoroughly investigate and fast-track cases involving the production and selling of fake seeds, fertilizers, or other agricultural materials.

