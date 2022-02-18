China's Taoyuan County steps up high-standard farmland construction

Xinhua) 07:48, February 18, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows agricultural vehicles leveling farmland in fields in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows staff members building high-standard farmland in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows an agricultural vehicle leveling farmland in fields in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows agricultural vehicles leveling farmland in fields in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows an agricultural vehicle leveling farmland in fields in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A staff member drives a vehicle to level farmland in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members work at the construction site of high-standard farmland in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2022 shows staff members building high-standard farmland in Daping Village of Taoyuan County, central China's Hunan Province. Taoyuan County, a major grain producer in Hunan Province, is stepping up high-standard farmland construction with a package of supporting policies including upgrading facilities and irrigation systems ahead of the farming season. The county, with an aim of achieving a total of 122,200 mu (about 8,146 hectares) high-standard farmland, has accomplished 90 percent of its goal since late October in 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

