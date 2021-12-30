We Are China

Macaques in Zhangjiajie, Hunan

Xinhua) 08:41, December 30, 2021

Macaques are seen at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Macaques rest at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A macaque is seen at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A macaque rests at Huangshizhai Village of Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

