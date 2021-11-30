Home>>
Camellia oil extracted by ancient methods
(Xinhua) 14:38, November 30, 2021
Traditional way of extracting Camellia oil is retained in Shangdu Village of Daoxian County, central China’s Hunan Province. Local villagers dry seeds, grind powder and make tea cakes, using a traditional spring press and precipitation filtration process. Once ready, the golden tea oil is supplied to local markets. (Xinhua/He Hongfu)
