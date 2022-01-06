Farmers enjoy orange harvest in central China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 16:23, January 06, 2022

Farmers are busy picking, loading, and transporting oranges in Jiahe county, Chenzhou city of central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Huang Chuntao)

In Jiahe county, Chenzhou city of central China's Hunan Province, farmers have been busy picking, loading, and transporting oranges at a fruit production base. The fruit production base in Jiahe county has witnessed a harvest season for over 600 mu (around 40 hectares) of sugar oranges in recent days as the fruits begin to ripen. On sunny days, the farmers have been busy picking, sorting, packaging and transporting the precious bounty.

In recent years, the county has seen significant readjustments to its agricultural industrial structure. A batch of selenium-rich agricultural planting bases has been established in an effort to boost the local fruit industry, effectively promoting the locality's agricultural efficiency and increasing local farmers' incomes.

