We Are China

Scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:48, March 13, 2023

Blooming peach blossoms are seen at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Blooming peach blossoms are seen at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists view blooming flowers at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Blooming peach blossoms are seen at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Blooming peach blossoms are seen at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows a view of the West Dyke at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)